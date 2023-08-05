Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

India's moon mission right on schedule as Chandrayaan-3 enters lunar orbit

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 05, 2023 08:17 PM IST
A screengrab from a graphic shared by ISRO.
Topic | India

India's moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit, confirmed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday.

Chandrayaan-3 that was launched, on-board LVM3-M4 rocket, from Sriharikota on July 14 is expected to land on the lunar surface on August 23.

“I am feeling lunar gravity,” quipped ISRO on behalf of Chandrayaan-3.

RELATED ARTICLES

“A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The next operation - reduction of orbit – is scheduled for Aug 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST,” tweeted ISRO.

The spacecraft had entered the translunar orbit by midnight August 1 after exiting the earth's orbit.

India is aiming to become the fourth country to achieve a controlled lunar landing, after the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will be the first to land at the lunar south pole, a region of particular interest due to the presence of water ice.

In 2020, the Chandrayaan-2 mission had failed at the final hurdle following a lander and rover crash near the touchdown site.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.