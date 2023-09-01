Youth shot dead at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore's house

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2023 11:46 AM IST Updated: September 01, 2023 02:56 PM IST
Lucknow: A youth was shot dead at Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore's residence in Begaria village in Lucknow's Thakurgang area on Friday, Hindustan Times reported.

Vinay Srivastava, an acqaintance of the minister's son Vikas Kishore, was shot using the latter's licensed revolver. 

The police are investigating the matter. The Minister assured full support in the probe and said that he was not aware of who was at the house at the time of the incident.

(Details awaited.)

