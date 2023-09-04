Terrorist killed, policeman injured in encounter in J&K

Published: September 04, 2023 07:58 PM IST
The search operation was launched in the afternoon. Photo: blojfo/shutterstockphoto

Jammu: An ongoing encountr in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district resulted in the death of a terrorist and the injury of a policeman on Monday, a senior official said.

The search operation was launched in the afternoon after police received specific information about the presence of two terrorists in the area, he said.

The ADGP said one terrorist has been killed so far, while efforts are on to neutralise the other. A policeman was injured in the gunbattle and was hospitalised, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

