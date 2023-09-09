Jaisalmer records India's highest temperature for September since 1949

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2023 10:42 PM IST
Representational graphic.

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan today recorded India's highest maximum temperature in almost 75 years in the month of September.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) posted the information on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

The maximum temperature recorded in Jaisalmer on September 9 was 43.5 degrees Celsius.

RELATED ARTICLES

The previous highest temperature for September was 43.3 degrees Celsius. It was also recorded in Jaisalmer on September 10, 1949.

Meanwhile, most other cities in the country have been receiving rainfall. Gujarat, on Thursday, had heavy showers after nearly a month without rain.

A fresh spell of rain fell over Delhi on Saturday with the maximum temperature dropping to 32 degrees Celsius. Mumbai suburbs received 70mm of rainfall on Friday.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout