Jaisalmer records India's highest temperature for September since 1949

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan today recorded India's highest maximum temperature in almost 75 years in the month of September.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) posted the information on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

The maximum temperature recorded in Jaisalmer on September 9 was 43.5 degrees Celsius.

The previous highest temperature for September was 43.3 degrees Celsius. It was also recorded in Jaisalmer on September 10, 1949.

Meanwhile, most other cities in the country have been receiving rainfall. Gujarat, on Thursday, had heavy showers after nearly a month without rain.

A fresh spell of rain fell over Delhi on Saturday with the maximum temperature dropping to 32 degrees Celsius. Mumbai suburbs received 70mm of rainfall on Friday.