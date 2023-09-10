Alleged abduction and gangrape of woman in Rajasthan turns out be a hoax

Jaipur: The alleged abduction and gangrape of a married woman in Rajasthan's Bhilwara has turned out to be fake with the police saying that she willingly went with two men for consensual physical relations.

The 25-year-old woman had earlier claimed that she was kidnapped by the duo who took her to an abandoned house where she was raped and thrashed on Saturday night. She also claimed that the men took away her clothes.

Police on Sunday said the woman willingly went with two men but a dispute arose after they insisted on her spending the night with them.

The woman wanted to return to her house but the men forced her to stay. So, she took off her clothes, came out of the house and sought help from a passerby claiming she was gang-raped, police said.

"She narrated a concocted story as she was afraid that her husband would abandon her if he came to know about the facts," a police officer said.

The accused were detained and questioned and the call recordings of their mobile phones revealed that the woman had talked to them on Saturday evening and agreed to meet for money.

She met Chhotu Sargara and Girdhari at the abandoned house on Amli Road and had consensual physical relations with them, police said.

Hailing from Odisha, the woman was married to a 50-year-old differently-abled man from Bhilwara six years ago, police said.