No room for party with BJP links in LDF, CPM issues ultimatum to JD(S)

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM has warned Janata Dal (Secular) against continuing in LDF after joining hands with BJP and asked the party to take a stance. The state committee of JD(S) has landed in a tight spot after the national leadership of the Karnataka-based party joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the general elections 2024. As CPM has issued an ultimatum to the party, the state leaders have initiated action to solve the crisis.



Manorama News reported that JD(S) state leadership will meet party founder H D Deve Gowda on Sunday in Bengaluru to discuss the matter. When the national committee of the party joined NDA, JD(S) Kerala president Mathew T Thomas declared that the state committee wouldn't join the BJP-led front. Gowda also empowered the Kerala unit to make a decision on following the national leadership's decision or refraining from it.

Meanwhile, JD(S) national secretary Jose Thettayil welcomed CPM's stance and declared the Kerala JD(S) would not keep any affinity towards BJP.

It was on September 22, that BJP national president JP Nadda announced the official entry of JD(S) to NDA. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy visited BJP leaders Amit Shah and Nadda on this date declaring the party's support to NDA. Reacting to this, JD(S) patron H D Deve Gowda stated that the national leadership took the decision to save the party.

With this, all eyes are on JD(S) which is a major ally of LDF in Kerala. LDF has been also facing severe criticism from the opposition for allowing JD(S) MLA K Krishnnakutty as minister. JD(S) is expected to finalise its decision in its meeting on October 7.