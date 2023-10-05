Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, two houses torched

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 05, 2023 09:26 PM IST
People take part in a demonstration in Imphal on October 5, 2023, demanding restoration of peace amid ongoing ethnic unrest in India's Manipur state. Photo: AFP

Imphal: Two houses were set on fire in Manipur as violence broke out in the state, the police said on Thursday, several rounds of bullets were also fired in New Keithelmanbi in the Patsoi police station area around 10 pm on Wednesday, they added.

After the attack, the accused fled the spot, triggering tension in the area, they added. Security forces and fire services personnel brought the blaze under control, police said.

A mob of Meitei women who gathered in the area following the incident was prevented by the security forces from proceeding further, they said. Additional security has been deployed and the situation is under control, police said.

More than 180 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(with PTI inputs)

