Analysis | ED raids on Rajasthan Congress ministers leave BJP worried

Jaipur: In poll-bound Rajasthan, the latest rounds of raids by the central agencies are adding to the political heat. Days after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raided the properties of Congress state president Govind Dotasra and party candidate O P Hudla, on Saturday the Income Tax officials landed at the office of Congress leader and state cooperative minister Udaylal Anjana.



Expectedly, Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, alleged the raids were carried out at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre.

However, not all BJP leaders were happy about the raids, with a few leaders suggesting that the aggressive action of the central agencies would help usher voters' sympathy for the Congress.

Fearing the reprimand of party leadership, sceptical BJP leaders express their concerns only in private discussions. "If the raids do not reveal something substantial, it will underline the allegations made by Congress. This may not go well for BJP, especially on seats where margins are thin," one of the local BJP leaders admitted.

Congress has been trying to turn the situation to its advantage. In addition to the press conference by CM Ashok Gehlot and party state president Govind Dotasra, the party leaders and supporters have taken to social media to vent their anger.

Soon after the ED raid, Hudla, the Congress candidate from Mahua, posted an emotional video online. Appearing with his octogenarian mother, an emotional Hudla attempted to invoke sentiments. The video did go viral and received mixed reactions.

"ED raided the house premises of my 80-year-old on the instigation of BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena. I am standing at the election with my mother's blessings," he is seen saying in the video.

However, the BJP denied the allegations. Defending his party and Central Government, Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat said ED raids were held in connection with the corruption in government service recruitment exams. He said the Congress was politicising the issue to divert attention.

Meanwhile, Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot too has received ED summons in a long-pending case.

However, the agencies so far have refrained from making any striking revelations and their action remains open to speculations.