SC mulls framing guidelines for ED probe; opposes vindictive arrests, witch hunting

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 25, 2024 03:43 PM IST
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday (January 25) expressed the intention to frame guidelines to ensure that the investigation of cases by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is fair and transparent, reports Live Law.
While offenders should not go scot-free, vindictive arrests and witch-hunting should not take place, the court observed.

The observation was made when Justice Surya Kant and Justice K V Viswamatha were hearing a writ petition filed by the ED seeking to transfer the investigation of bribery cases against one of its own officer from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to the CBI.

The bench issued a notice to Tamil Nadu, seeking its response to the petition and posted the matter after two weeks. The State agency should also share with the Court all materials collected so far in the case, the Court directed further.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout