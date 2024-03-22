Shelling democracy: How little-known companies in Kolkata donated 300 times their profit to TMC

Kasaragod: 53A, Mirza Ghalib Street, 4th Floor, Kolkata. This address houses 19 private unlisted companies -- from a steel manufacturer to a saree trader, and from real estate firms to financial services firms. Twelve of these companies bought electoral bonds worth around Rs 64 crore, according to data released by the Election Commission. When the alphanumeric code of their bonds were checked, the money went to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is running the government in West Bengal.

None of these entities have a digital footprint. What they share in common are the directors and the lack of deep pockets to shell out such big money. To put their donations in perspective, K Raheja Group, India's premier real estate company, donated Rs 60.75 crore.

Meet the companies of Mirza Ghalib Street, funding Indian democracy. Ritesh Vanijya Private Limited, listed as a financial services company, bought electoral bonds worth Rs 45 crore. Om Enclave Private Limited bought bonds worth Rs 4.3 crore. Salasar Sarees Private Limited bought bonds worth Rs 5 crore. Ritesh Nirman Private Limited bought bonds worth Rs 5.35 crore. The list goes on.

There are many cases of companies buying electoral bonds after central agencies come knocking at their doors. Hyderabad-based Ramky Group's Chennai Green Woods Private Limited bought bonds worth Rs 105 crore. Madhya Pradesh Waste Management from the same Ramky Group, headed by YSR Congress Party MP Ayodhya Rami Reddy, bought bonds worth another Rs 6.25 crore. The group started buying bonds in January 2022 after the IT Department searched Ramky's offices in July 2021.

But the companies on Mirza Galib Street, near Kolkata's Park Stree, are a curious case. Ritesh Vanijya Private Limited donated Rs 45 crore in July 2021. Ritesh Vanijya has not uploaded its profit and loss (P&L) statement in recent years.

But Om Enclave Private Limited, which bought bonds worth Rs 4.3 crore in October 2021, reported a net profit of only Rs 1.36 lakh that year. That is, its donations to political parties were 316 times more than its net profit. Since March 2014, Om Enclave's cumulative losses stood at Rs 10,383, according to the statement filed with RoC, Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress office in Kolkata. File photo: Manorama

Take the case of another entity Om Vincom Pvt Ltd, which bought bonds worth Rs 60 lakh in July 2021. In March 2021, it reported a net profit of only Rs 2.22 lakh, which was a 44% dip from the year before. Its donations were 27 times more than its net profit for that year. The entity's cumulative profit for the preceding eight years comes to only Rs 16 lakh.

It is clear from their P&L statements that these companies did not donate their money to political parties, said a financial adviser from Kolkata. "There are many corporate entities in Bada Bazaar area of Kolkata which offer their services to launder money for a commission," he said.

Mails sent to the companies on Mirza Ghalib Street asking for the source of their donations did not elicit a response. The landline numbers mentioned on company documents turned out to be dead.

Many companies -- big, medium and small -- bought electoral bonds around the time when they were visited by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the money laundering investigating agency of the Union government.

Ironically, the electoral bonds appear to have paved the way for blatant money laundering and have little to do with endorsing political ideologies.

Another chartered accountant in Thiruvananthapuram said these companies appeared fictitious. "But even political parties can use these firms and electoral bonds to route unaccounted-for money to their bank accounts," he said.

The biggest buyer of electoral bonds in the real estate sector was Madanlal Limited, a company of MKJ Group & Keventer Group of companies. Madanlal Limited bought bonds worth Rs 185.5 crore but its cumulative net profits from FY2022 to FY2023 were only Rs 14 crore. MKJ Group bought bonds worth Rs 192 crore but its cumulative profit for the same period stood at Rs 22 crore. Together with Keventer Food Park Infra Limited, the three companies donated Rs 617 crore to political parties. The group is under investigation for an alleged disinvestment scam.

The government paved the way for money laundering by amending Section 182 (1) of the Companies Act, the chartered accountant said. The section capped corporate donations to political parties at 7.5% of the average profit of the preceding three years. Through the 2017 Finance Act, the government removed the cap, allowing any company to legally donate to political parties, irrespective of their financial health.

When the Supreme Court of India struck down the Election Bond Scheme as unconstitutional and scrapped it on February 15, it also observed that the removal of limitation was "manifest arbitrariness".

The chartered accountant said that the removal of the cap brought alive unhealthy and dormant companies that were used to transfer money to political parties. "And the money raised was obscenely huge, making a mockery of democracy," he said.

Candidates contesting in Lok Sabha constituencies can spend only up to Rs 70 lakh or Rs 95 lakh, depending on the state. And for assembly seats, candidate spendings are capped at Rs 28 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. Given the cap, Rs 12,000 crore is enough to meet the expenditure of more than three candidates in all 4,126 legislative Assembly seats and 543 Lok Sabha seats, he said. "And Electoral Bond was just one source of funding," he said.