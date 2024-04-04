CPM releases LS poll manifesto, promises to scrap 'draconian' UAPA, PMLA

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 04, 2024 10:21 PM IST
CPM leaders release election manifesto. Photo: Manorama News

New Delhi: The CPM on Thursday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising to scrap all "draconian" laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CPM appealed to voters to defeat the BJP, strengthen the Left, and ensure the formation of an alternative secular government at the Centre.

In its manifesto, the party pledged to fight for "an uncompromising adherence to the principle that religion is separated from politics".

"The CPI(M) stands for the scrapping of all draconian laws like UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and PMLA," the manifesto stated.

The party said it will "fight for a law against hate speech and crimes, is committed to scrapping" the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) promised to tax the super-rich and introduce a law on general wealth tax and inheritance tax.

The party said the budgetary allocation for the job guarantee scheme MGNREGA must be doubled and a new law guaranteeing urban employment must be legislated.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

