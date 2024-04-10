Rajeev Chandrasekhar files defamation case against Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who is contesting for BJP from Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha elections has sent a legal notice to his opponent UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor for making defamatory statements against him. In his legal notice to Tharoor, Chandrasekhar has accused the UDF candidate of disseminating false and misleading information regarding bribing key voters and influential figures such as Christian parish priests.



“I think Shashi Tharoor, in his desperation, has flung a lot of allegations at me. One of the allegations is that I am paying money for votes. I have said very clearly that, I will not be drawn into this negative type of politics. However, if anybody defames me and attempts to trespass into an area by telling lies about me, I will certainly not be quiet. I will certainly use all the tools under the law to ensure that that person is held accountable," the BJP leader told ANI.

He has expressed "shock" at the allegations made by Tharoor in an interview given to a Malayalam News Channel.

The legal notice read: “Immediately withdraw all the allegations and aspersions made by you, the notice against our client Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on the aforesaid news channel dated 06.04.2024. Tender an unconditional public apology to our client to his satisfaction through print and electronic media with regard to the said baseless allegations and aspersions made by you and stop indulging in any such activities in the future.”

The legal notice also states that Tharoor has made these statements "with an intent to harm" Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

It emphasises how such defamatory statements have harmed and disrespected the entire Christian community of Thiruvananthapuram and its leaders by accusing them of engaging in cash-for-votes activities, further highlighting the insistence for a public apology within 24 hours.

The legal notice further states: “It is apprehended that you (Shashi Tharoor) have concocted these allegations and circulated them in order to influence the voters in Thiruvananthapuram."

Thiruvananthapuram constituency has been witnessing a triangular fight between Chandrasekhar, Tharoor and CPI's Panniyan Raveendran. The state will go for polls on April 26.

(With IANS inputs)