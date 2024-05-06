I'm giving my all in this fight, want you to do the same: Rahul urges Congress workers

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged the party workers to go door to door with the 'Nyay' guarantees and underline the threat posed by the BJP's ideology and its "agenda of hate".

In an appeal to the Congress workers a day before the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi said he is giving his all in this fight and wants them to do the same.

He asserted that this election is not an ordinary election or a fight between political parties, but one to save democracy and the Constitution.

"On one side is the Congress' ideology of love and justice and on the other side is the ideology of fear, hatred and division of the Modi government, the BJP and the RSS," Gandhi said in his message to the workers posted on X.

"The biggest strength of the Congress Party in this fight is dedicated to workers like you. You are fierce and fearless, because the ideology of Congress is in your hearts, in your thoughts and in your actions. You are the backbone of the party and we cannot win without you," the former Congress chief said.

He thanked the Congress workers and said it is because of them that the party was able to prepare a revolutionary manifesto by listening to the people of India.

"We have fought well in the first two phases of the elections. We have been able to oppose the lies and distractions of the BJP and forced them to answer us," Gandhi said.

"Now is the time for another month of hard work to ensure that our guarantees reaches every Indian, and to ensure that everyone turns out to vote. Let us all together take the message of the Congress and our guarantee to every village, locality, street and every house. Now the time has come for us to go door to door. We have to reach every youth, woman, labourer, farmer and deprived family," he said.

Gandhi urged the workers to make the people aware of the "threat" posed by the BJP's ideology and their agenda of "hate".

He said he knows that as long as even a single Congress worker stands for the truth, hatred cannot win in India.

"And we are not one but millions. We all will fight together, win and change the situation of the country," he said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "After walking 4,000 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, after travelling 6,600 km from Manipur to Mumbai on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has now embarked on the 'Samvidhan Bachao Yatra'."

He asserted that the Congress is the party of Indian constitutionalism and Indian nationalism. "We will protect its principles, its values and its basic structure till our dying breath," he said.

Voting will be held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, with stakes being high for the BJP which had won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, in the last election.

Over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. Among the bigwigs are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and S P Singh Baghel (Agra).