SC dismisses plea to remove Kejriwal as Delhi CM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday, May 13, dismissed a petition seeking the removal of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister citing that he was arrested by the Directorate Enforcement in the liquor policy case.

The bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said the court was not inclined to interfere with the Delhi High Court's judgment to dismiss a similar PIL. The bench also pointed out that the petitioner who approached the apex court, Kant Bhati, was not the petitioner before the High Court.

"What is the legal right? Why should we go into all this?... Let the LG (Lieutenant Governor) take action if he wants to....we are not inclined," Justice Khanna told the petitioner. "We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment. The Special Leave Petition is dismissed," the bench dictated the order.

Delhi High Court has earlier dismissed a PIL filed by seeking Kejriwal's removal from the post. The petitioner had claimed that Kejriwal had incurred incapacity to carry out his Constitutional obligations and functions after he was jailed by ED in the liquor policy scam.

On April 10, the High Court dismissed this PIL and imposed a cost of Rs 50,000, stating that the PIL was aimed at gaining publicity.

(With inputs from Live Law)