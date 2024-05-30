Jammu Bus Accident: Toll rises to 22; 57 injured

PTI
Published: May 30, 2024 03:58 PM IST Updated: May 30, 2024 10:07 PM IST
Rescue and relief work is underway after a bus fell off the Jammu-Rajouri highway in a gorge near the Chouki Choura area of Akhnoor, Thursday, May 30, 2024. Photo: PTI

Jammu: At least 22 people were killed and 57 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said. There were 12 children among the injured, they added.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has expressed anguish at the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

The accident took place at the Tangli Morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, they said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge.

The vehicle was carrying pilgrims from the Kurukshetra area of Haryana to the Shiv Khori area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, they added. Earlier, the officials had said the accident had taken place in Rajouri district.

RELATED ARTICLES

A rescue operation involving police and locals has been launched and the injured have been shifted to the Akhnoor Hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu, the officials said.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS