Two soldiers, five terrorists killed in J&K encounters

Srinagar: At least five terrorists were killed and two soldiers laid down their lives in twin encounters in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The encounters took place in the Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas of the south Kashmir district. The officials said two soldiers lost their lives while battling the terrorists.

They said contact with terrorists was established during a cordon and search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area. In the exchange of fire there so far, four terrorists have been killed, the officials said on Saturday, adding their bodies have been sighted.

The operation escalated into a full-scale assault on a target house where the terrorists had taken shelter. By late Saturday night, security forces had destroyed the house, recovering the body of one more terrorist this morning, reported NDTV.

Earlier, a gunfight broke out in Modergam village after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

In a separate incident, another army personnel was injured when terrorists opened fire on a security post in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district early Sunday, officials said. The terrorists fired on a sentry post of the Territorial Army at village Galuthi in the Manjakote area around 4 am, prompting retaliation by troops, they said.

They added the soldier was injured in the exchange of fire that continued for nearly half-an-hour between the two sides but the terrorists managed to flee into the nearby forest. A massive search operation was launched to track down the terrorists.