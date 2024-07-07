Class 11 student stabs teacher to death in Assam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 07, 2024 12:23 PM IST
Representational image.

Guwahati: A minor student fatally stabbed his teacher in a classroom at a coaching centre in Assam's Sivasagar district on Saturday. Officials reported that the Class 11 student had been taken to the local police station.
Upon receiving information about the stabbing incident, police promptly arrived at the coaching centre. Preliminary reports indicate that the student attacked his teacher with a knife, leaving much blood in the classroom. An officer stated that the weapon was recovered at the scene.

The critically injured teacher was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. "We have detained the student. The motive behind the attack is still unclear. We are currently in the process of collecting CCTV footage," the officer added.
A classmate of the accused alleged that the teacher had reprimanded the student earlier in the day. The accused reportedly left the school and returned later. Upon re-entering the classroom, the teacher confronted him again, prompting the student to attack with a knife, the classmate claimed.
(With PTI Inputs)

