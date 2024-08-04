9 children killed in MP wall collapse; second incident in 2 days

Sagar (MP): Nine children were killed after a wall collapsed at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday, a senior official said. The incident took place during a religious programme in Shahpur village under the Rehli assembly seat, the official added.

According to the information received so far, nine children, aged 10 to 15 years, were killed in the wall collapse incident at the religious programme in Shahpur, Sagar Divisional Commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat told PTI over the phone. Senior officials, including the district collector, have reached the spot, he added.

It was on Saturday, another wall collapse claimed the lives of four children in the Rewa district. The wall of an abandoned and dilapidated building collapsed on the children, aged 5 to 7, while they were returning home from school under the Garh police station area. A woman and another child received injuries in the incident. In a subsequent investigation, police have arrested two owners of the building.