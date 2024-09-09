Minor dalit girl raped in moving car in UP's Gonda, 2 held

Gonda: A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two persons in a moving car here, with police saying the accused fled after the vehicle hit an electric pole as they harassed teenager. City Police Station in-charge Manoj Kumar Pathak said they have registered a case and arrested the two accused based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother on Sunday that the girl was raped the previous day.



The woman has written in the complaint that her daughter was lured by Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Rizwan and dragged inside their car, Pathak said. They then took the girl to a secluded place on the Circular Road and raped her in the moving car, the Station House Officer said, citing the complaint. While they raped her, they lost control of the car which hit an electric pole after which the accused fled leaving the vehicle there, he said.

The girl somehow reached her home and informed her family members about the incident. Her mother made a complaint to the police on Sunday. Following this, police registered an FIR and arrested the two accused. The girl has been sent for a medical examination, a police official said.

The police has also recovered the car, which Arif said he had borrowed from a friend by telling him that he had to go to attend the last rites of some relative, according to the officer. A detailed probe is underway.