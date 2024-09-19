Only BJP can restore statehood to J&K: PM Modi

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that only the BJP can restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. “We have said on the floor of the Parliament that we will restore statehood to J&K, and I want to tell you that only the BJP-led government can restore statehood to J&K,” he said, addressing a BJP rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar.



PM Modi started his speech in Kashmiri language saying that he was here to greet Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

“I am so happy to see the enthusiasm on the faces of the youth and a message of peace and satisfaction on the faces of the elders in the gathering. We endeavour to empower our mothers and sisters and ensure fast-paced development ... that is our conception of a ‘Naya Kashmir’. Yesterday, you celebrated the festival of democracy when seven districts voted and this voting was held without the shadow of terrorism. It is a matter of great pride for me that people, including the youth, elders and women came out in such large numbers to vote."

“There was more than 80 per cent voting in Kishtwar, more than 61 per cent in Ramban and more than 62 per cent in Kulgam. For this, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. With this, the people here have scripted a new chapter of history. This proves that the aspirations of people have touched new heights. The world is seeing that the people of J&K are strengthening the democracy of India. I salute you for doing this," the PM said.

“Last time I came here, I said that three families (Congress, NC and PDP) are responsible for the destruction of J&K. This is the reason that these three families from Delhi to J&K are now frustrated. They have so far believed that nobody could question them. They believed that to somehow come to power and then loot people was their birthright. To keep the people deprived of their rights is the only agenda of these parties which they do by spreading fear and nepotism. Today, J&K no longer wants to remain in their clutches. Our youth are challenging these parties now. They did not want the local youth to come forward and today they find the same youth challenging them," he said.

PM Modi said that during the rule of these three families, youths suffered, but their suffering could not find democratic expression. He said, “During the days of terrorism, youth aged 20, 25 and 30 were unable to get education. Those who managed to get an education would take longer time than their fellow students in other parts of the country to clear 10th or 12th-class exams. This did not happen because our youth had failed here, but because these three families, Congress, NC and the PDP had failed. To run their political shops, they sold hatred. Schools were burnt here with the fire these parties sold at their political shops. These parties gave stones in the hands of our youth and they destroyed the future of our youth for their selfish ends."

“It is my most sincere desire to free J&K from terrorism, to get local youth employment and it is my promise that the future of our youth will not be allowed to be destroyed by these three families. Today, entire J&K schools and colleges are functioning normally. Children have pens, books and laptops in their hands. New schools, colleges, ITIs, AIIMS, and IIMs are coming up. I want the local youth to get education and better training so that they are finally employed here only. I will give you an account for the last seven years only. 50,000 school children had dropped out before the last seven years. This had happened for no fault of these children. Modi got these 50,000 children re-admitted to schools here." the Prime Minister said.

“Pre-primary classes were started during the last seven years for more than 1.59 lakh children. 250 free schools called PM free schools were opened, new degree colleges were opened, an engineering college is coming up in Awantipora, 1,100 more MBBS seats were added, 1,500 more nursing staff seats and 1,600 more seats for paramedics were added to the existing ones. Youths of J&K are not helpless now, they are empowered, I am happy that the local BJP has promised children skill development and fair, corruption-free employment," said the PM.

“These three families have trampled over the honour and ‘Kashmiriyat’. In the 1980s these families monopolised politics. Nobody outside their families was allowed to come forward and challenge their power. Ask them why they did not hold Panchayat, BDC and DDC elections. They felt if they did so, new youth would come forward. This resulted in the local youth losing faith in democracy. The youth here thought it was of no use whether they voted or did not vote because these families would come to power anyway. Now the situation has changed.... Democracy is being celebrated and the youth now believe that their vote will bring about real change," PM Modi said.

“There are great shrines here. We have Hazratbal, Chrar-e-Sharief, Jamia Masjid, Naqashband Sahib, Shankaracharya, Tullumulla, Jestha Mata. These places were not safe in the rule of these families. There was no film shooting, no cinema halls. Nobody could dare go to Lal Chowk and unfurl the Tricolour there. Muharram processions were allowed after three decades in the last five years. People play and roam in Lal Chowk till late hours now. This change has not been brought about by Modi, but by you people," said the PM.

"To nurture ‘Kashmiriyat’, Kashmiri Pandits are an important part and parcel. These three families threw Kashmiri Pandits out of their homes. Congress, NC and PDP believe in dividing people, we want to unite people, and we want to reduce the distance between ‘Dili aur Dil’," said PM Modi.

“Through rail connectivity, farmers will be able to send their produce at less cost. The connectivity will help increase tourism and bring new industries and businesses to Kashmir.”

“The world was happy to see the change when the G-20 event was held here, Khelo India, sports car race, and international Yoga Day was held here. This is real ‘Kashmiriyat’. These families want the old order to return. In 35 years, 30,000 days were lost to Hartals. This mains Kashmir remained closed for eight years. In the last five years, not even eight hours were lost to any hartals. Do you want the old days to return? Do you want our mothers and sisters deprived of the rights we gave them? We want to put J&K on way to fast-paced development. We built new playgrounds everywhere in J&K, we built the new Zero Bridge, the new Wayil Bridge in Ganderbal and the new Polo View arcade. The stones with which you build your houses now were used by these three families to build their palaces,” he asserted.

PM Modi said if BJP comes to power in J&K, instead of the present Rs 6,000, farmers would get Rs 7000 annually in their accounts, elderly women head of family would get Rs 18,000 each year, through PM Surya Ghar scheme J&K would get 24-hour free electricity. Rs 80,000 to every household free for installing solar power system and by this, on an average, each household would save Rs 25,000 on electric power tariff per year.