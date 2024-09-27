SC raps Delhi air quality panel over pollution, stubble burning

PTI
Published: September 27, 2024 03:48 PM IST
Supreme Court of India. File Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday rapped the Commission for Air Quality Management over its failure to curb air pollution due to crop residue burning in. A bench of Justice Abha S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said the air quality panel needs to be more active in its approach.

The top court said efforts are needed to ensure that stubble-burning alternative equipment are used at the grassroots level.

It directed the panel to file a better compliance report. The court will consider the case again on October 3.(Updating)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS