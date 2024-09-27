SC raps Delhi air quality panel over pollution, stubble burning

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday rapped the Commission for Air Quality Management over its failure to curb air pollution due to crop residue burning in. A bench of Justice Abha S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said the air quality panel needs to be more active in its approach.

The top court said efforts are needed to ensure that stubble-burning alternative equipment are used at the grassroots level.

It directed the panel to file a better compliance report. The court will consider the case again on October 3.(Updating)