Omar to be next J&K chief minister, says NC chief Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, his father and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah announced on Tuesday as the party looked on course to come to power in the union territory with ally Congress.



"Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister," the senior Abdullah told reporters when asked who would be the alliance's CM face. The NC president also said the verdict was a proof that the people of J-K were against the abrogation of Article 370, reported PTI.

"The people have given their verdict and proven that the decisions taken on August 5, 2019, are not acceptable to them," he said. "I am thankful to everyone that the people participated in the polls and did so freely. I am grateful to God for the results." The former Union minister said the elected government would have to do a lot of work to end the "sufferings" of the people. We have to end unemployment and address issues like inflation and drug menace. Now, there will be no LG and his advisors. Now, there will be 90 MLAs who will work for people," he said.