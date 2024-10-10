Compassionate soul, extraordinary human: PM Modi pays glowing tribute to Ratan Tata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remembered veteran industrialist Ratan Tata as a compassionate soul, who dreamt big and gave back to society. Shortly after the passing of the luminary due to age-related ailments, PM Modi posted a glowing tribute on social media.

"Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," Modi posted.

"One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few."

The PM said he made countless interactions with Tata, often during his time as chief minister of Gujarat. "We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Modi posted.