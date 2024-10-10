Maharashtra, Jharkhand pay tribute to Ratan Tata with day of mourning; state funeral today evening

Mumbai: Maharashtra and Jharkhand governments declared a day of mourning on Thursday to pay tribute to Ratan Tata, the iconic industrialist and philanthropist, following his death at the age of 86. Tata, who was instrumental in transforming the Tata Group into a global conglomerate, passed away on Wednesday at a Mumbai hospital.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, announced that the national tricolour will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings in the state as a mark of respect. In addition, the state has called off all entertainment events for the day.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also announced a one-day state mourning to condole the demise of Tata. "A one-day state mourning has been declared following the demise of former chairman of Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand," Soren said in a post on X. Tata Steel had developed the country's first industrial city at Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, which was earlier a part of undivided Bihar.

Ratan Tata’s mortal remains will be placed at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm today, allowing the public to pay their last respects. His funeral will take place later in the day in the Worli area.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shinde confirmed that Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral. In a post on social media platform X, Shinde expressed deep sorrow, describing Tata as "a unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship," adding that he was a living legend who led the Tata Group for over 150 years with extraordinary vision and leadership.

"Ratan Ji Tata's contributions to India’s industrial growth and his deep commitment to humanitarian causes will inspire generations of entrepreneurs," Shinde said. He also remembered Tata’s resilience and leadership during the 26/11 terror attack, when the Tata Group’s Taj Hotel was one of the prime targets.

With the passing away of Ratan Tata, not just India but humanity has lost a compassionate leader and such fine souls are rare, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday. "With the passing away of Ratan Tata sir, not just India, but humanity has lost a compassionate leader. (He was) A business tycoon who also excelled at philanthropy," Thackeray said. "I will always remember him, not just for his commitment to business and philanthropy, or only for his compassion for animals, but also his humility that I witnessed every time I met him. Such fine souls are rare. May god give peace to his soul," Thackeray said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said the country had lost a true patriot with Tata's death. "He was a man who cared for every creature around him," Danve added.