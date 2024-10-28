Delhi's air quality dips to 'very poor' ahead of Diwali

Delhi's air quality turned 'very poor' on Sunday as calm winds prevented dispersion of pollutants. Several areas in the national capital recorded severe pollution levels, reported PTI.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 355 at 4 pm. CPCB data from monitoring stations in Bawana, Burari and Jahangirpuri recorded 'severe' air quality with 'very poor' air quality in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Noida and 'poor' in Faridabad and Gurugram.

According to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of emergency measures to control air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during winter, the air quality is categorised into four stages. Stage 1 indicates "Poor" (AQI 201-300); Stage II is "Very Poor" (AQI 301-400); Stage III shows "Severe" (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV is "Severe Plus" (AQI above 450).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speed in the city was recorded at 0 kmph. As per CPCB data, the prominent pollutants in Delhi on Sunday were PM10 and PM2.5. PM2.5 is a fine particulate matter capable of penetrating deep into the respiratory system and triggering health problems. PM10 is a particulate matter which has tiny solid or liquid particles suspended in the air that can be inhaled deep into the lungs, potentially leading to issues such as asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory diseases.

Vehicular emission was the biggest contributor to Delhi's pollution on Sunday, accounting for approximately 13 per cent, according to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management. It predicted that vehicular emissions will remain the top contributor to pollution over the next two days.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, according to IMD. The weather department has forecast a clear sky in the city on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 20 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively.