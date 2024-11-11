Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in on Monday as the 51st Chief Justice of India, succeeding Justice D Y Chandrachud, who stepped down on Sunday. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna will serve as the Chief Justice until May 13, 2025, when he reaches the retirement age of 65. A Supreme Court judge since January 2019, he has contributed to landmark decisions, including the validation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the scrapping of the electoral bonds scheme, the abrogation of Article 370, and interim bail for former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, reported PTI.

Justice Khanna, who comes from a distinguished legal family in Delhi, is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Dev Raj Khanna and nephew of Justice H R Khanna, a prominent former Supreme Court judge known for his dissenting stance during the Emergency in the ADM Jabalpur case. Justice H R Khanna is also remembered for his role in the landmark Kesavananda Bharati judgment, which established the basic structure doctrine.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna studied law at Delhi University’s Campus Law Centre and began practising in 1983. His legal career includes significant roles, such as senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department and standing counsel for the National Capital Territory of Delhi. He has also served as executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).