Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced strict measures against those involved in the recent violence in Sambhal. Protesters will be held financially accountable for damages to public property, and posters of individuals identified as "stone pelters" will be displayed in public spaces, an official told PTI on Wednesday.

The violence erupted on Sunday during a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area, following claims that a Harihar temple once existed at the site. The clashes left four people dead and several, including police personnel, injured.

Sambhal police have released images of the alleged perpetrators, identifying nine individuals so far. Assistance from the public is being sought to identify others, some of whom were masked.

"The government is taking a firm stance. Miscreants will be publicly identified, and damages will be recovered. A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest," said the spokesperson.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar stated that an assessment of the damages is underway, noting that the violence caused damage to police vehicles, transformers, electric wires, and even the mosque itself.

State ministers Dharmaveer Prajapati and Narendra Kashyap echoed the government’s resolve to recover losses from the rioters and enforce strict action.

This approach mirrors a similar initiative during the anti-CAA protests in 2020, where posters of alleged vandals were displayed, although they were later removed by court order.

So far, police have arrested 25 individuals and registered seven FIRs. Among those named are Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Sohail Iqbal, the son of local MLA Iqbal Mehmood, and over 2,750 unidentified individuals.

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi assured that the situation is now under control and emphasized that those responsible will face strict consequences.