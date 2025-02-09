Top news updates of the day.

1. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu supports US President Trump's plan to temporarily relocate Palestinians from Gaza while the region is rebuilt, despite widespread concerns.

2. Bangladesh's interim government launches "Operation Devil Hunt" after violent protests and attacks linked to the ousted Hasina regime.

3. Russia claims to have captured the eastern Ukrainian village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, marking a significant advance toward the strategic military hub of Chasiv Yar.

4. A fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district resulted in the death of 31 Naxalites and two police officers following a major security operation.

5. Delhi CM Atishi resigns after AAP's poor showing in the assembly elections while the BJP prepares to form the new government.