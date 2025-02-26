New Delhi: The Centre has opposed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a life ban on convicted politicians, saying that imposing such a disqualification was solely within the domain of Parliament.

In an affidavit filed in court, the Centre said that the statute or directing Parliament to frame a law in a particular manner was beyond the powers of judicial review. "The question of whether a lifetime ban would be appropriate or not is a question that is solely within the domain of parliament," the affidavit said.

By confining the operation of penalty to an appropriate length of time, deterrence was ensured while undue harshness was avoided, it added. There was, said the Centre, nothing inherently unconstitutional in limiting the effect of penalties by time. It was a settled principle of law that penalties were limited either by time or by quantum, Centre added.

"It is submitted that issues raised by the petitioner have wide-ranging ramifications and clearly fall within the legislative policy of Parliament, and the contours of judicial review would be suitably altered in such regard," the affidavit said.

The plea in the top court filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeks a life ban on convicted politicians aside from the expeditious disposal of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in the country.