New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has come out in support of Himanshi Narwal, wife of slain Naval officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, condemning the online abuse she has faced following her appeal for peace in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.



Himanshi, who lost her husband during their honeymoon in Kashmir just a week after their wedding, urged people not to target Muslims or Kashmiris in the name of justice. “We don’t want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris,” she said last Thursday.

Her remarks sparked a wave of trolling on social media, with some questioning her stance during a period of national grief. In response, the NCW issued a statement on X, terming the criticism “unfortunate” and emphasising that disagreement must remain within “constitutional limits and civil discourse”.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले में देश के अनेक नागरिकों की हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस हमले में अन्य लोगों के साथ लेफ्टिनेंट विनय नरवाल जी से उनका धर्म पूछकर उन्हें गोली मार दी गई थी। इस आतंकी हमले से पूरा देश आहत व क्रोधित है।



लेफ्टिनेंट विनय नरवाल जी के मृत्यु के पश्चात… — Vijaya Rahatkar (@VijayaRahatkar) May 4, 2025

“No one should be subjected to character assassination or online abuse simply for expressing an ideological stance or personal grief. The honour and respect of every woman must remain inviolate,” Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women and National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party said on her X handle. The NCW also acknowledged that while her comments may not have resonated with all, they did not warrant abuse.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was one of 26 people killed when terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam. Vinay Narwal had been serving with the Southern Naval Command in Kochi since 2022. According to reports, he was shot at point-blank range after being asked his religion — a detail that has fuelled nationwide outrage.

On May 1, what would have been Vinay’s 27th birthday, a blood donation camp was held in his hometown Karnal to honour his sacrifice. Organised by local NGO National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFAA), the event saw hundreds in attendance.

Fighting back tears, Himanshi paid floral tributes and blew a kiss to her husband’s photo. “We want peace and justice. The people who did this should be punished,” she said.