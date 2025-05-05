Srinagar: The body of a 22-year-old man, picked up by security forces for questioning following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, was recovered from a stream in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, was found in the Adbal stream in the Aharbal area early Sunday morning. Hours after the body was recovered, drone footage surfaced purportedly showing a young man jumping into the fast-flowing stream and being swept away by the current.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Magray had confessed to being an overground worker (OGW) for terrorists and had been assisting security forces in locating a hideout in a nearby forest. According to the police, he tried to escape during the operation and jumped into the stream. Authorities have not confirmed whether the individual seen in the drone footage is Magray, but the incident has raised concerns among locals and triggered fresh tensions in the area.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, and J&K Minister Sakina Ittoo have raised serious concerns over the death of the 22-year-old, demanding an impartial probe into the incident. Sakina Ittoo called for a judicial inquiry, claiming Magray had no criminal record. "There should be a probe so the truth comes out," she said, urging the LG to ensure innocent people are not harassed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

NC MP Mehdi said credible reports indicated Magray had been in custody before his body was found, and warned against treating Kashmiris as "collateral damage". He called for full accountability and an end to the "culture of impunity".





