Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India for the annual bilateral summit, having accepted an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call, reported PTI.

The leaders reiterated the need for a resolute approach to combating terrorism “in any of its manifestations,” according to a statement issued by the Kremlin.

“The Indian leader confirmed his invitation to the Russian president to visit India for an annual bilateral summit. The invitation was gratefully accepted,” the Kremlin noted.

It also emphasised that the ties between Moscow and New Delhi are of strategic importance, “not influenced by the outside and continue to develop dynamically in all directions.”