Three Indian fighter jets crashed on Wednesday on home territory, a senior security official told agencies, without disclosing the cause. Two of the jets went down in Jammu and Kashmir, while the third crashed in Punjab. The status of the pilots remains unknown.

The crashes happened shortly after India carried out a significant missile strike targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the strike was a coordinated effort involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. Officials described it as a "focused, measured, and non-escalatory" response aimed strictly at terror infrastructure. The Defence Ministry confirmed the operation in a statement released at 1.44 a.m.

According to an NDTV report, the assault included the use of cruise missiles, standoff precision-guided munitions (PGMs), and loitering munitions or ‘killer drones’. Fighter jets from both India and Pakistan were reported to be airborne during the operation, raising concerns of further escalation along the Line of Control.

Among the nine sites hit were:

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur, Pakistan Punjab

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) base in Muridke, near Lahore

Terror camps in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

The operation is seen as a culmination of days of military preparation and high-level strategic planning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a meeting with defence chiefs on April 29, had granted the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to respond to the Pahalgam attack.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the ministry said.

“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” it added.

NDTV reported that the tri-services carried out the mission with synchronised precision, demonstrating India’s ability to deliver a multi-domain, coordinated offensive without breaching Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the strikes, calling them an “act of war” and vowed a “befitting reply”. The Pakistan Army’s spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed Indian missile strikes at Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad, and stated that all Pakistani air force jets were airborne in response.

“This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India’s airspace. Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing,” Chaudhry said on ARY News.

As Indian air defence units were placed on high alert, senior Indian officials also briefed key global partners, including the US, Russia, UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia, to underline that the strikes were counter-terrorism operations and not aimed at escalating conflict.

Shortly after the strikes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” on X, while the Indian Army declared: “Justice is served.”