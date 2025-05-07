In a bold and coordinated military operation, India launched a tri-service missile strike targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday, retaliating against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.



Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the strike involved the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, in what officials described as a "focused, measured and non-escalatory" action aimed solely at terrorist infrastructure. The Indian Defence Ministry confirmed the operation in a statement released at 1.44 am.

According to a report by NDTV, the assault featured a mix of cruise missiles, standoff precision-guided munitions (PGMs), and loitering munitions or ‘killer drones’. Fighter jets from both sides were reported airborne, signalling a potential escalation as tensions mount across the Line of Control.

Among the nine sites hit were:

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur, Pakistan Punjab

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) base in Muridke, near Lahore

Terror camps in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

The operation is seen as a culmination of days of military preparation and high-level strategic planning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a meeting with defence chiefs on April 29, had granted the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to respond to the Pahalgam attack.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the ministry said.

“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” it added.

NDTV reported that the tri-services carried out the mission with synchronised precision, demonstrating India’s ability to deliver a multi-domain, coordinated offensive without breaching Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the strikes, calling them an “act of war” and vowed a “befitting reply”. The Pakistan Army’s spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed Indian missile strikes at Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad, and stated that all Pakistani air force jets were airborne in response.

“This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India’s airspace. Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing,” Chaudhry said on ARY News.

As Indian air defence units were placed on high alert, senior Indian officials also briefed key global partners, including the US, Russia, UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia, to underline that the strikes were counter-terrorism operations and not aimed at escalating conflict.

Shortly after the strikes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” on X, while the Indian Army declared: “Justice is served.”