Opposition parties have lauded the Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also took to X to extend support to the military operation. He wrote, “India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage.”

Kharge highlighted that the Congress has “categorically” supported the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against terrorism since the day of the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22. “National Unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us,” he further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to X to express pride in the country’s military action. He wrote, “So proud of my country today. Jai Hind!”

In a post on X, NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar wrote, “Every Indian has full faith in the Indian Army, which protects India's sovereignty by taking bullets to its chest. Today, proving that same faith, the Indian Air Force avenged the terrorist attack in Pahalgam by carrying out successful air strikes on nine terrorist locations at around 1:30 am. In this operation, nine terrorist targets were targeted in a precise and planned manner without harming any Pakistani civilian or Pakistani military positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Heartfelt congratulations to all the Indian soldiers who maintained India's sovereignty and the security of its citizens and gave a befitting reply to the Pahalgam attack! Jai Hind!,” he added.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the surgical strikes carried out by the Armed forces. “The Pakistani deep state must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again. Pakistan's terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed. Jai Hind!,” he wrote in a post on X.