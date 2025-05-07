Jammu: Nine persons were killed and 41 others injured on Wednesday as Pakistan Army struck dozens of forward villages with artillery and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

According to a PTI report, the officials identified the deceased as Balvinder Kour alias “Ruby” (33), Mohd Zain Khan (10), his elder sister Zoya Khan (12), Mohd Akram (40), Amrik Singh (55), Mohd Iqbal (45), Ranjeet Singh (48), Shakeela Bi (40) and Amarjeet Singh (47).

Officials said that the Indian Army is responding to the shelling in equal measure, resulting in many casualties on the enemy side, after several of their posts were destroyed.

As per the officials, all deaths were reported in the worst-hit Poonch district with another 28 persons injured.

The shelling was reported from all along the LoC in Poonch, including Balakote, Mendhar, Mankote, Krishna Ghati, Gulpur, Kerni and even Poonch district headquarters, resulting in damage to dozens of residential houses, officials added.

While ten persons, including five minor children, were injured in cross-border shelling in Uri sector of Baramulla district, three others were injured in Rajouri district. Several houses also caught fire due to shelling in Karnah sector of Kupwara district, officials added.