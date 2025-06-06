New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he would attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month and looked forward to meeting his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney.

"As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," Modi posted on X.

Carney called Modi and invited him to the global meeting. Canada is hosting the summit from June 15 to 17, which is expected to deliberate on pressing challenges facing the globe, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia.

Earlier, it was reported that Canada had not extended an invitation to the Indian PM and that Modi might miss taking part in the deliberations for the first time in six years.

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has accused Canada of harbouring separatist elements.

In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.