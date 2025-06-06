Washington: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, currently leading a multi-party delegation to the United States, said India had convincing evidence before launching Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He was responding to an unexpected question from his son, journalist Ishaan Tharoor, during an event at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.



During the interaction, Ishaan, a global affairs columnist with The Washington Post, introduced himself and said he was speaking in a personal capacity, mostly “to say hi before you go off to your next engagement.” He then asked whether any of Tharoor’s interlocutors on the tour had sought evidence of Pakistan’s role in the attack, and how he would respond to Islamabad’s repeated denials.

Tharoor responded with a smile: “That shouldn't be allowed. This is my son.” Amid laughter from the audience, he added, “I’m very glad you raised this, Ishaan. I didn’t plant it, I promise you. This guy does this to his dad.”

Addressing the question, Tharoor said, “Very simply, no one had any doubt, and we were not asked for evidence. But the media did ask — so you are speaking for your tribe.” He noted that journalists in two or three places had raised similar questions.

“Let me say very clearly: India would not have done this without convincing evidence,” he emphasised. “We are not the kind of country that would undertake a military operation without a very solid basis. This was not some random terror attack.”

Tharoor said that while India faced 24 cross-border terror incidents from Pakistan last year, none of them warranted a response on this scale. “We dealt with those — either neutralising the terrorists or capturing them — with minimal damage and loss of life.”

“But this attack bore all the hallmarks of a sophisticated, planned operation: reconnaissance, intelligence inputs, a clear modus operandi, and a chilling tactic — asking people their religion before shooting them between the eyes,” he added.

Tharoor also highlighted Pakistan’s long record of sponsoring terrorism while publicly denying involvement. “There’s a 37-year pattern here. Even Americans haven’t forgotten that Pakistan supposedly didn’t know where Osama bin Laden was — until he was found living next to an army base in Abbottabad,” he said.

Referring to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Tharoor recalled how Pakistan initially denied any role — until one terrorist was captured alive. “His name, identity, and address in Pakistan were revealed. He even disclosed his training location. Both Indian and US intelligence recorded a Pakistani handler giving minute-by-minute instructions to the attackers,” he said.

“They dispatch terrorists and deny it — until caught red-handed.”

On the Pahalgam attack specifically, Tharoor noted that a group called The Resistance Front had claimed responsibility within minutes. “They’re a known proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba,” he said.