Coimbatore: The body of a four-year-old girl who was dragged away by a leopard in Valparai was recovered from a nearby tea estate on Saturday, just 400 metres from her home.



The incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Friday in the South Division of Pachamalai Estate, near Valparai town. The child, Roshni, was the daughter of Manoj Kund, a tea estate worker from Jharkhand. She had been playing outside her house when a leopard emerged from the nearby plantation, attacked her, and dragged her into the estate.

Estate workers who witnessed the attack raised an alarm and began searching the area, but Roshni could not be located despite several hours of effort.

Roshni’s family had arrived in Valparai from Jharkhand just last Sunday for work.

This is the second fatal leopard attack in Valparai in less than a year. In October, a six-year-old girl—also the child of Jharkhand-based estate workers—was killed in a similar incident.

Valparai is located 27 kilometres from Malakkappara, a border town in Kerala.