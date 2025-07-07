Purnea: Five members of a family were allegedly killed and their bodies set on fire over suspicions of witchcraft in Bihar's Purnea district, police said on Monday. Efforts are underway to identify the victims.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that five members of a family in Tetma village were first murdered on suspicion of practising witchcraft. It appears that the accused then burnt their bodies in a bush. The incident took place on Sunday night,” DIG (Purnea) Pramod Kumar Mandal told PTI.

Police have recovered the bodies and are investigating the matter.