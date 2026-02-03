Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday following a ruckus in the House over Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's attempt to quote from an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane.

When the House reconvened at 3 pm, Opposition MPs raised slogans and threw torn pieces of paper into the Well of the House, triggering fresh disruptions. The unruly scenes prompted the House to pass a resolution suspending eight Opposition members for the remainder of the session for creating a ruckus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those suspended include Congress MPs Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Amarinder Singh Raja.

Earlier, the house was adjourned three times in the day after Opposition members protested over the same issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the house started, the contentious issue was the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane. Opposition members rushed into the well of the House and raised slogans such as "surrender Modi". Speaker Om Birla said it was unbecoming of members to disrupt proceedings in a "planned manner" and urged them to maintain decorum.

Amid the standoff in the Lower House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later held a meeting with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and K C Venugopal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House was subsequently adjourned till 2 pm. However, when proceedings resumed, fresh disruptions broke out after Rahul Gandhi attempted to speak again, forcing another adjournment till 3 pm. Rahul alleged that he was not allowed to speak.

A major row erupted on Monday as Rahul sought to quote in the Lok Sabha from an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Birla had disallowed the Congress leader from raising the issue, but he did not relent.

During the Question Hour on Tuesday, only one question could be taken up before Birla adjourned proceedings for nearly one hour. He also questioned the disruptions, saying the Question Hour helps opposition hold the government accountable on various fronts.