New Delhi: A day after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International over an allegedly unsafe packaged drinking water sample, the company on Monday maintained that its product was safe for consumption and said it would cooperate with the regulator.

In a statement, Bisleri said it had not received any notice from the FSSAI and claimed that a referral laboratory had found the bromate level in the sample to be within the prescribed limit.

The company said the case dates back around 14 months and concerns a batch manufactured in September 2025 at its Goa facility, one of 143 plants in its network.

According to Bisleri, the FSSAI collected six samples from the facility on September 30, 2025. Initial tests found that five samples met all applicable standards. The sixth, however, recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the permissible limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Following an appeal by the company on November 22, 2025, the FSSAI sent the sample to a referral laboratory for further testing.

"The referral laboratory found bromate of the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample," Bisleri said.

The company said the differing test results prompted it to get the sample independently tested at an FSSAI-approved laboratory, which also found the bromate level to be within the permissible limit.

Bisleri submitted the independent test results to the FSSAI's Western Regional Office along with a formal letter dated February 2, 2026. It said it had received no further communication from the regulator and had assumed the matter was closed.

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The company also claimed that it had not received any notice either by email or in hard copy and was unable to locate the reported notice on the FSSAI website.

"Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process," the statement said.

Bisleri said it would continue to cooperate with the FSSAI and address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process.