Delhi govt opens Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' for public viewing; puts price tags on jacuzzi, sauna, luxury fittings worth crores
The Delhi government opened former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former bungalow, alleging a spend of £58 crore on luxury renovations, labelling the residence a 'Sheesh Mahal' featuring lavish furnishings and a wellness suite.
The Delhi government opened former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former bungalow, alleging a spend of £58 crore on luxury renovations, labelling the residence a 'Sheesh Mahal' featuring lavish furnishings and a wellness suite.
The Delhi government opened former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former bungalow, alleging a spend of £58 crore on luxury renovations, labelling the residence a 'Sheesh Mahal' featuring lavish furnishings and a wellness suite.
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday opened the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, where former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lived for nine years, to media personnel, showcasing its luxury fittings and furnishings and alleging that ₹58 crore was spent on its renovation and interiors.
The government accused Kejriwal of turning the official residence into a "Sheesh Mahal", equipped with a jacuzzi, sauna, massage table, lavish interiors and expensive furniture and drapes.
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra accompanied media personnel on a tour of the 20-room bungalow, which has eight bedrooms, two kitchens, a lounge or 'baithak', a wellness suite and a gym. The premises, spread over 1,905 square metres, are maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD).
A board at the entrance describes the property as 'Sheesh Mahal' and states that ₹58 crore was allegedly spent on its renovation and interiors. It also says Kejriwal occupied the bungalow from 2015 to October 2024.
Every item on display has been tagged with its price, with the government providing details of procurement costs and invoice numbers for several items.
The government claimed that ₹82.56 lakh was spent on 11 televisions in the bungalow and ₹1.07 crore on curtains and other drapes. A television in the lobby alone was priced at ₹28.92 lakh, while one in the lounge cost ₹17.53 lakh. Curtains in one master bedroom were valued at ₹12.02 lakh.
The staircase features a designer ornamental railing worth ₹25.16 lakh and a chandelier priced at ₹8.20 lakh. The government provided the following details of the furnishings and fittings:
Baithak and office/waiting area
- Sliding door: ₹2.4 lakh
- Curtains: ₹7.94 lakh
- Carpet: ₹5.53 lakh
- Lamp: ₹2.66 lakh
- Centre table in the office/waiting area: ₹6.79 lakh
- Single-seater sofas: ₹4.14 lakh
- Chair: ₹1.81 lakh
- Curtains: ₹16.96 lakh
Dining area and kitchen
The dining area has a table valued at ₹13.7 lakh and 14 chairs costing ₹17.45 lakh. Two chandeliers above the table are priced at ₹23.12 lakh. The total cost of fittings in the dining area is ₹68.48 lakh, according to the government.
The adjoining modular kitchen has fittings worth ₹61.13 lakh, including:
- Construction and interior work: ₹31.62 lakh
- Dumbwaiter for transporting food between floors: ₹7.2 lakh
- Imported double-door refrigerator: ₹3.17 lakh
- Chimney: ₹5.41 lakh
- Laundry fittings: ₹3.07 lakh
- Automatic sliding door: ₹3.07 lakh
Master bedrooms and family lounge
The two master bedrooms on the ground floor have fittings valued at ₹75.74 lakh and ₹85.89 lakh, respectively.
In the first master bedroom:
- Interior work: ₹34.50 lakh
- Curtains: ₹12.01 lakh
- Television: ₹6.90 lakh
In the second:
- Interior work: ₹33.70 lakh
- Bed: ₹6.50 lakh
- Curtains: ₹5.84 lakh
- Wardrobe: ₹5.56 lakh
The family lounge, also described as the middle room, has fittings worth ₹61.36 lakh. These include interior work valued at ₹24.01 lakh, a round bed costing ₹9.36 lakh, curtains worth ₹5.38 lakh and a console table priced at ₹3.99 lakh.
Staircase and main living lounge
The staircase has fittings worth ₹75.61 lakh, including:
- Inlay work: ₹42.25 lakh
- Designer ornamental railing: ₹25.15 lakh
- Chandelier: ₹8.19 lakh
The main living room lounge has the highest listed fitting cost, at ₹1.48 crore. Its furnishings include:
- Interior work: ₹62.74 lakh
- Television: ₹17.52 lakh
- TV console: ₹13.19 lakh
- Temple: ₹6.71 lakh
- L-shaped sofa: ₹6.40 lakh
- Round centre tables: ₹5.65 lakh
The two guest bedrooms have fittings valued at ₹72.88 lakh and ₹73.68 lakh, respectively.
Wellness suite
The wellness room features a steam room, sauna and jacuzzi, with total fittings valued at ₹31.75 lakh.
- Steam room: ₹11.38 lakh
- Sauna: ₹8.68 lakh
- Jacuzzi: ₹5.95 lakh
There was no immediate response from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the allegations.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said opening the bungalow for public viewing was necessary, alleging that AAP had looted Delhi and was doing the same in Punjab, where the party is in power. The display comes months ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.
The bungalow is expected to open to the public next month, with an online booking facility. Officials said the entry ticket would likely cost around ₹20, while senior citizens and college students would be allowed free entry.
The government also plans to engage a private hospitality firm to manage the property. It is intended to be used for official conferences, lunches and meetings.