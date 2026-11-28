New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday opened the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, where former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lived for nine years, to media personnel, showcasing its luxury fittings and furnishings and alleging that ₹58 crore was spent on its renovation and interiors.

The government accused Kejriwal of turning the official residence into a "Sheesh Mahal", equipped with a jacuzzi, sauna, massage table, lavish interiors and expensive furniture and drapes.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra accompanied media personnel on a tour of the 20-room bungalow, which has eight bedrooms, two kitchens, a lounge or 'baithak', a wellness suite and a gym. The premises, spread over 1,905 square metres, are maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD).

A view of the interior of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. Photo: Manorama A view of the interior of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. Photo: Manorama Price tags are displayed on furnishings inside a room of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on Flagstaff Road. Photo: PTI Price tags are displayed on furnishings inside a room of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on Flagstaff Road. Photo: PTI A view of the interior of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. The Delhi government opened the premises to the media today, with plans to open it to the public later. Photo: Manorama/Josekutty Panackal A price tag is displayed below a chandelier inside former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on Flagstaff Road. Photo: PTI Price tags are displayed outside former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on Flagstaff Road. Photo: PTI A price tag is displayed beside a marble temple structure inside former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on Flagstaff Road, controversially dubbed the 'Sheesh Mahal'. Photo: PTI An exterior view of the former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on Flagstaff Road, controversially dubbed the 'Sheesh Mahal'. Photo: PTI

A board at the entrance describes the property as 'Sheesh Mahal' and states that ₹58 crore was allegedly spent on its renovation and interiors. It also says Kejriwal occupied the bungalow from 2015 to October 2024.

Every item on display has been tagged with its price, with the government providing details of procurement costs and invoice numbers for several items.

The government claimed that ₹82.56 lakh was spent on 11 televisions in the bungalow and ₹1.07 crore on curtains and other drapes. A television in the lobby alone was priced at ₹28.92 lakh, while one in the lounge cost ₹17.53 lakh. Curtains in one master bedroom were valued at ₹12.02 lakh.

The staircase features a designer ornamental railing worth ₹25.16 lakh and a chandelier priced at ₹8.20 lakh. The government provided the following details of the furnishings and fittings:

Baithak and office/waiting area

Sliding door: ₹2.4 lakh

Curtains: ₹7.94 lakh

Carpet: ₹5.53 lakh

Lamp: ₹2.66 lakh

Centre table in the office/waiting area: ₹6.79 lakh

Single-seater sofas: ₹4.14 lakh

Chair: ₹1.81 lakh

Curtains: ₹16.96 lakh

Dining area and kitchen

The dining area has a table valued at ₹13.7 lakh and 14 chairs costing ₹17.45 lakh. Two chandeliers above the table are priced at ₹23.12 lakh. The total cost of fittings in the dining area is ₹68.48 lakh, according to the government.

The adjoining modular kitchen has fittings worth ₹61.13 lakh, including:

Construction and interior work: ₹31.62 lakh

Dumbwaiter for transporting food between floors: ₹7.2 lakh

Imported double-door refrigerator: ₹3.17 lakh

Chimney: ₹5.41 lakh

Laundry fittings: ₹3.07 lakh

Automatic sliding door: ₹3.07 lakh

Master bedrooms and family lounge

The two master bedrooms on the ground floor have fittings valued at ₹75.74 lakh and ₹85.89 lakh, respectively.

In the first master bedroom:

Interior work: ₹34.50 lakh

Curtains: ₹12.01 lakh

Television: ₹6.90 lakh

In the second:

Interior work: ₹33.70 lakh

Bed: ₹6.50 lakh

Curtains: ₹5.84 lakh

Wardrobe: ₹5.56 lakh

The family lounge, also described as the middle room, has fittings worth ₹61.36 lakh. These include interior work valued at ₹24.01 lakh, a round bed costing ₹9.36 lakh, curtains worth ₹5.38 lakh and a console table priced at ₹3.99 lakh.

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Staircase and main living lounge

The staircase has fittings worth ₹75.61 lakh, including:

Inlay work: ₹42.25 lakh

Designer ornamental railing: ₹25.15 lakh

Chandelier: ₹8.19 lakh

The main living room lounge has the highest listed fitting cost, at ₹1.48 crore. Its furnishings include:

Interior work: ₹62.74 lakh

Television: ₹17.52 lakh

TV console: ₹13.19 lakh

Temple: ₹6.71 lakh

L-shaped sofa: ₹6.40 lakh

Round centre tables: ₹5.65 lakh

The two guest bedrooms have fittings valued at ₹72.88 lakh and ₹73.68 lakh, respectively.

Wellness suite

The wellness room features a steam room, sauna and jacuzzi, with total fittings valued at ₹31.75 lakh.

Steam room: ₹11.38 lakh

Sauna: ₹8.68 lakh

Jacuzzi: ₹5.95 lakh

There was no immediate response from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the allegations.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said opening the bungalow for public viewing was necessary, alleging that AAP had looted Delhi and was doing the same in Punjab, where the party is in power. The display comes months ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

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The bungalow is expected to open to the public next month, with an online booking facility. Officials said the entry ticket would likely cost around ₹20, while senior citizens and college students would be allowed free entry.

The government also plans to engage a private hospitality firm to manage the property. It is intended to be used for official conferences, lunches and meetings.