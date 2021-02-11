Malayalam
Sign-In
E-PAPER
VIDEO
PODCASTS
Sign-Out
HOME
NEWS
KERALA
SPORTS
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFESTYLE
CAREER & CAMPUS
FOOD
TRAVEL
PODCASTS
VIDEOS
INFOGRAPHICS
TOPICS
ISL 2020-21
Manorama Online
Local News
Manorama News TV
ManoramaMAX
Radio Mango
Subscription
Sections
Hello
Log Out
India
World
Fasttrack
Business
Gadgets
National Scrutiny
Opinion
Straight Talk
Global Indian
Home
News
Master Article
Our Correspondent
Published: December 09, 2020 04:06 PM IST
Updated: February 11, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Mail This Article
×
Recipient's Mail
This is error message
( For more than one recipient, type addresses seperated by comma )
Your Name
This is error message
Your Email id
This is error message
Your Comment
This is error message
Captche Code
This is error message
Submit
Reset
Email sent successfully
MORE IN NEWS
India
PM invites farmers for talks, says farm laws 'optional'
India
Twitter restricts over 500 accounts, but says 'govt order not in line with Indian law'
India
SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat
India
#MeToo: Delhi court defers verdict in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani
India
Opposition asks govt to shed its 'arrogance' over farm laws
India
Uttarakhand flash floods due to hanging glacier collapse: initial study by institute
India
Uttarakhand disaster: Death toll rises to 32, search and rescue operation still on
India
Proud to be an Indian Muslim, Azad says in farewell speech; PM gets emotional
India
Mutant coronavirus strain active in Kerala? AIIMS director says probe needed
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
34hsr20lndirqbpite3v5meesl https-www-onmanorama-com-content-mm https-www-onmanorama-com-acp