Kerala art auction raises Rs 3.2cr for flood relief

Kochi: First-ever international live contemporary art auction in Kerala saw all its works getting sold out, said an official on Tuesday and added that the entire Rs 3.2 crore proceeds will be donated to the state government's fund for rebuilding the areas affected by the natural calamity five months ago.

The auction - Art Rises, organised jointly by Mumbai-based Saffronart and the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) on Saturday - comprised 42 artworks donated by leading Indian and international artists, gallery owners and collectors.

The entire amount of Rs 3.2 crore will go to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for the benefit of the people hit by the floods and landslides in August last year, according to an official statement.

The sale was led by eminent artist Anish Kapoor's "Untitled, 2018", a vivid blue canvas-and-resin work that was sold for Rs 1.3 crore.

The 2010-founded KBF noted that the Kerala government has been the principal supporter of the Biennale Foundation, which has its fourth edition on for 108 days till March 29.

"We're proud to have been able to bring together the artist community to rebuild Kerala," said KBF president Bose Krishnamachari.

Saffronart said it had partnered with the KBF once again in solidarity with the people of Kerala.

"We thank the art community for their generous support in both donating and bidding on works for this important cause," said Saffronart CEO Dinesh Vazirani.