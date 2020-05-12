International Nurses' Day | State leaders, personalities celebrate our heroes without capes

On International Nurses Day, tributes are pouring in for nurses from across the world.

From state leaders to world personalities, many have taken to Twitter, the social media platform, to celebrate the tireless efforts of our nurses on the frontlines in our war against coronavirus, the deadly pandemic that has already claimed over 287,000 lives.

Onmanorama compiles a collection of these tweets below:

United Nations, on its Twitter account, lauded the work of nurses and wrote they are the 'frontlines of the #COVID19 response'.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, hailed them as 'humanity's frontline'. Nurses from Kerala are serving across the world.

Thank you to the heroes, said Kajol, considered one of Bollywood's esteemed actresses.

Actor Abhisekh Bachchan too thanked the valiant efforts of the nurses, calling them 'heroes'.

Sanjay Dutt, another actor who graced Bollywood, took to Twitter to laud the selfless efforts of the nurses. He said many lives have been saved because of them.

Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar called them as 'silent guardians'.

Pope Francis too marked the occasion of International Nurses Day by offering prayers for them. "During the pandemic they've shown heroism & some have given their lives. Let's pray for nurses," Cindy Wooden, Rome Bureau Chief of Catholic News Service, reported him saying.