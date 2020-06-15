{{head.currentUpdate}}

Another COVID-19 death in Kerala, toll rises to 21

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported its 21st COVID-19 death when the test result of a person, who died on Friday, returned positive on Monday.

S Rameshan, 67, from Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram district died on Thursday.
He had been undergoing treatment for prolonged respiratory and heart related ailments.

COVID deaths in Kerala:

S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram), Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur), P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur), Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur), Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur), E Hamza Koy (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer), Shabnas (Edappal in Malappuram), Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam), Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad), Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram), Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode), Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur), Joshy (68, Thiruvalla), Telangana native, Asiya (62, Kozhikode), Amina (52, Wayanad), Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur), Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam), Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram), Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur) and four-month-old baby (Malappuram).

Note: Though Mehraoof hailed from the Union Territory of Puducherry, his death has been included in Kerala's list based on a union government guideline, which stated that deaths should be accounted where it occurs irrespective of which state the person hailed from.

