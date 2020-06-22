COVID-19: Intense controls imposed in Thiruvananthapuram fearing community transmission

Thiruvananthapuram: It has been decided to intensify COVID-related controls in the capital district following the increase in the number of positive cases with no known sources of infection.

From now on, not more than 10 persons can take part in a poltical agitation in the capital. Government functions will have to be held with less than 20 people.

Marriages can be held, but not with more than 50 people. Funerals should not have more than 20. As if to lead by example, ministers and MLAs have also been asked to refrain from their usual habit of attending marriages and funerals in their constituencies.

Visitors have been banned in both government and private hospitals. A patient can have only one bystander, and anyone else, be it a close relative or a friend of the patient, will no be allowed to enter the hospital.

The decisions were announced by Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday after he held a meeting with MLAs in Thiruvananthapuram district and top officials including the district collector. The meeting was convened after it was felt that the unlock phase has led to people abandoning social distancing and other precautionary measures in the capital.

The people's representatives who had attended the meeting had expressed concerns about community transmission in Thiruvananthapuram. The minister himself conceded that there were at least three positive cases whose sources of infection had not been traced yet.

Some like Rameshan Nair and Fr K G Varghese, two who had died in the district, are suspected to have contraced the virus from hospitals. Both had no travel history and were admitted to the Medical College and two other government hospitals in the city. A health worker in Kattakkada, it was later revealed, had visited various public places even after she had developed symptoms.

Strict ban on visitors in all hospitals in the capital, therefore, was inevitable.

New travel norms have also been issued. Anyone using a rental vehicle, car or auto, should take down he number of he vehicle and the name of the driver. Such a step has been prompted by the difficulties of tracing the contacts of an auto driver who had tested positive two days ago.

At the moment, the district has 44 active cases. Under observation are 15,940 people and 167 of them are in hospitals.